Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.
ATGE stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.38. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $51.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.98.
In related news, insider Thiago Aguiar Sayao sold 1,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $40,684.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,424.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,565,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,755,000 after purchasing an additional 611,821 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 86.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,947,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Adtalem Global Education Company Profile
Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.
Featured Article: Stop Order
Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.