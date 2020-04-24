Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.31.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mplx in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised Mplx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Mplx has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $33.13.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mplx will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 30.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

