Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.29.

Several research firms have commented on ARW. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $72.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARW opened at $53.65 on Friday. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $86.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.03. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

