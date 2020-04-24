Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Radius Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Radius Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Radius Health stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $29.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $755.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.20. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 76.73% and a negative return on equity of 929.94%. The firm had revenue of $55.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.21 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Radius Health by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,230,000. Amia Capital LLP bought a new position in Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,524,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth about $2,599,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Radius Health by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,362,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,629,000 after purchasing an additional 766,410 shares during the period.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

