Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.12% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on SU. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$49.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.88.
TSE SU opened at C$22.04 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$14.02 and a one year high of C$45.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion and a PE ratio of 11.85.
In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total value of C$673,541.77. Also, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,582 shares in the company, valued at C$632,784.24.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.
