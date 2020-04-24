Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SU. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$49.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.88.

TSE SU opened at C$22.04 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$14.02 and a one year high of C$45.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion and a PE ratio of 11.85.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$9.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.82 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total value of C$673,541.77. Also, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,582 shares in the company, valued at C$632,784.24.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

