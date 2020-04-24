STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 166.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on STEP. AltaCorp Capital cut their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$0.90 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James set a C$1.80 price target on STEP Energy Services and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered STEP Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$1.75 to C$0.60 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

STEP stock opened at C$0.38 on Wednesday. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

