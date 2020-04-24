SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRU.UN. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$36.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.29.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Shares of SRU.UN opened at C$20.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.13. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$14.58 and a 52 week high of C$34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.37.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.