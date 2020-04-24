CIBC Lowers Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target to C$0.50

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its target price dropped by analysts at CIBC from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 88.68% from the stock’s previous close.

SGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.35 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$1.75 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surge Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.11.

Shares of TSE SGY opened at C$0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $84.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.86.

In other news, Director Robert Allen Leach purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 988,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$316,431.68.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

