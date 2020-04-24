Raymond James Lowers Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target to C$0.25

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGY. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. CIBC cut their price target on Surge Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price target on Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Surge Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Surge Energy from C$0.65 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.11.

Shares of TSE SGY opened at C$0.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.79 million and a PE ratio of -0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.86. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

In other Surge Energy news, Director Robert Allen Leach acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 988,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$316,431.68.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

