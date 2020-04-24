CIBC Lowers Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$2.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 106.61% from the company’s current price.

SES has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. AltaCorp Capital lowered their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Secure Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.65.

Shares of SES opened at C$1.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.77 million and a PE ratio of 121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$8.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.79.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$758.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Steinke sold 49,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total transaction of C$66,820.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 563,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$765,780.64. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch purchased 66,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.14 per share, with a total value of C$75,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,083 shares in the company, valued at C$480,330.45.

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

