Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target to C$2.50

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, April 6th. TD Securities lowered Shawcor from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. AltaCorp Capital decreased their target price on Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Shawcor from C$10.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of TSE SCL opened at C$1.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.38 million and a PE ratio of -3.73. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.23, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.75.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$334.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$359.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shawcor will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Shawcor news, Director James Derrick acquired 150,000 shares of Shawcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.47 per share, with a total value of C$220,101.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$237,709.08. Also, Senior Officer Paul Anthony Pierroz sold 3,740 shares of Shawcor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total transaction of C$31,453.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at C$82,981.47. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 166,749 shares of company stock valued at $245,499.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

