Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) PT Lowered to C$17.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.23% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RUS. Raymond James decreased their price target on Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Russel Metals from C$24.00 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd.
Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at C$14.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.47, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $879.13 million and a PE ratio of 11.50. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$10.97 and a 1 year high of C$24.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.13.
In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Wallace Macdermid sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.86, for a total value of C$29,860.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$90,653.42. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.95 per share, with a total value of C$179,454.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,358,115.29. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $450,394.
About Russel Metals
Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.
