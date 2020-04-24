Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) PT Lowered to C$17.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RUS. Raymond James decreased their price target on Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Russel Metals from C$24.00 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at C$14.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.47, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $879.13 million and a PE ratio of 11.50. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$10.97 and a 1 year high of C$24.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.13.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$837.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 1.9700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Wallace Macdermid sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.86, for a total value of C$29,860.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$90,653.42. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.95 per share, with a total value of C$179,454.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,358,115.29. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $450,394.

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

