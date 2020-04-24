RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.25 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of TSE REI.UN opened at C$14.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.60. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.41 and a 12-month high of C$27.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.69.

In related news, insider RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 51,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$27.51 per share, with a total value of C$1,429,111.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,429,111.20.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

