Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$9.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RAY.A. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.75.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

Shares of RAY.A stock opened at C$4.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Stingray Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $222.34 million and a P/E ratio of 12.38.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.