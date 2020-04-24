PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Cut to C$15.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PSK. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.50 target price on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.42.

PSK stock opened at C$9.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 19.81. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$6.24 and a twelve month high of C$20.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.13.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$65.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

