PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Eight Capital

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) was upgraded by investment analysts at Eight Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.50 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.42.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PSK opened at C$9.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$6.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$65.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.