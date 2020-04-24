PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Set at C$8.50 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) received a C$8.50 price target from equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PSK. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.42.

PSK opened at C$9.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$6.24 and a one year high of C$20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.81.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$65.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

