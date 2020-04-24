Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of TSE PSI opened at C$7.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.15. The firm has a market cap of $552.88 million and a PE ratio of 11.29. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of C$5.81 and a 1 year high of C$21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$68.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pason Systems will post 0.3783921 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

