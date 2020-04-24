Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Lowered to C$1.00 at Raymond James

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential downside of 45.36% from the stock’s current price.

POU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark cut their target price on Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. CSFB increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$4.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$5.65.

POU opened at C$1.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26. The company has a market cap of $148.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.81 and a 12-month high of C$9.48.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$259.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 113,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total value of C$161,165.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$345,209.37. Insiders bought 15,200 shares of company stock worth $31,264 in the last ninety days.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

