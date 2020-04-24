Raymond James Increases MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$3.50

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MEG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. CIBC cut their price objective on MEG Energy from C$6.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.25.

Shares of MEG opened at C$2.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.80 million and a P/E ratio of -13.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.43. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.13 and a twelve month high of C$8.07.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$760.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MEG Energy will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director Jeffrey James Mccaig bought 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.52 per share, with a total value of C$40,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 536,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,351,224. Also, Director Harvey Doerr bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$90,000.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

