Raymond James Trims Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) Target Price to C$0.40

Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential downside of 10.11% from the company’s previous close.

PONY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$0.80 to C$0.95 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$1.05 to C$0.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Painted Pony Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$1.25 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.85.

TSE:PONY opened at C$0.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.64, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.31. Painted Pony Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.20 and a 1-year high of C$1.71.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

