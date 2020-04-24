Eight Capital Raises New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target to C$1.25

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target raised by Eight Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NGD. Cormark lifted their target price on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a C$0.65 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on New Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.15 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:NGD opened at C$1.20 on Tuesday. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.55 and a 1 year high of C$2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.27 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.12.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$183.73 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.