Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Nuvista Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. AltaCorp Capital lowered their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$3.50 to C$1.85 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.25.

TSE:NVA opened at C$0.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.02. Nuvista Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.24 and a 52-week high of C$5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $121.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$156.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Nuvista Energy will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pentti Olavi Karkkainen purchased 24,000 shares of Nuvista Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$110,000.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

