CIBC Lowers North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$15.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 120.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NOA. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at C$6.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $187.35 million and a PE ratio of 5.52. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$5.81 and a 1-year high of C$18.36.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$189.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$207.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.43, for a total transaction of C$37,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,066,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,363,074.66. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.09 per share, with a total value of C$176,482.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$176,482.40.

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

