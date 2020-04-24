Raymond James Increases Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$2.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential downside of 28.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PEY. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 target price on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities downgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$4.25 to C$1.15 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.16.

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$2.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.57 million and a PE ratio of 3.43. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$0.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.07.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$116.69 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

