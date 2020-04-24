Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Cut to C$0.75

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Nuvista Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. AltaCorp Capital cut their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, CSFB downgraded shares of Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.25.

TSE:NVA opened at C$0.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Nuvista Energy has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$5.19. The company has a market cap of $121.82 million and a PE ratio of -2.65.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nuvista Energy will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuvista Energy news, Director Pentti Olavi Karkkainen purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$26,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$110,000.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

