CIBC Lowers Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$1.50

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 200.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.53.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of PD opened at C$0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.08 million and a PE ratio of 25.00. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.37.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$372.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$358.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Allen R. Hagerman bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,080.66. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $40,835.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.