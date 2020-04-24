TheStreet Lowers CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) to D

TheStreet lowered shares of CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CTK. Citigroup upgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CooTek (Cayman) from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CooTek (Cayman) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.56.

Shares of CTK stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.81 million, a P/E ratio of -700.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68. CooTek has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $11.60.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.75%. The business had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that CooTek will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd purchased a new position in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,577,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,757,000. CooTek (Cayman) comprises approximately 1.0% of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd owned 4.05% of CooTek (Cayman) at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

