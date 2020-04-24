VelocityShares Daily 4x Long USD vs JPY ETN (NYSEARCA:DJPY) Trading Down 0.4%

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

VelocityShares Daily 4x Long USD vs JPY ETN (NYSEARCA:DJPY)’s stock price were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.25 and last traded at $22.25, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.34.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares Daily 4x Long USD vs JPY ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares Daily 4x Long USD vs JPY ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

TheStreet Lowers CooTek to D
TheStreet Lowers CooTek to D
VelocityShares Daily 4x Long USD vs JPY ETN Trading Down 0.4%
VelocityShares Daily 4x Long USD vs JPY ETN Trading Down 0.4%
Commercial Vehicle Group Cut to D+ at TheStreet
Commercial Vehicle Group Cut to D+ at TheStreet
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0%
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0%
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading 0% Higher
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading 0% Higher
Impact Healthcare REIT Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank
Impact Healthcare REIT Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report