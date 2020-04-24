Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.13.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 3.11.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.43). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $189.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 15.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 81,003 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 420,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 73,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.