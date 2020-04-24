iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Trading Down 0%

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) were down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $86.62 and last traded at $86.63, approximately 3,009,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 5,562,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.64.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.22.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

TheStreet Lowers CooTek to D
TheStreet Lowers CooTek to D
VelocityShares Daily 4x Long USD vs JPY ETN Trading Down 0.4%
VelocityShares Daily 4x Long USD vs JPY ETN Trading Down 0.4%
Commercial Vehicle Group Cut to D+ at TheStreet
Commercial Vehicle Group Cut to D+ at TheStreet
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0%
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0%
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading 0% Higher
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading 0% Higher
Impact Healthcare REIT Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank
Impact Healthcare REIT Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report