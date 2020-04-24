iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Trading Down 0%

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) were down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $86.62 and last traded at $86.63, approximately 3,009,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 5,562,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.64.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.22.

