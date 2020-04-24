SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Trading 0% Higher

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) traded up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $91.56 and last traded at $91.56, 1,928,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 4,574,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.55.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.52.

