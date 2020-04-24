Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s previous close.

LON:IHR opened at GBX 95.20 ($1.25) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 88.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 103.28. The firm has a market cap of $272.79 million and a P/E ratio of 10.24. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 115 ($1.51). The company has a quick ratio of 23.81, a current ratio of 23.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

About Impact Healthcare REIT

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

