Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s previous close.
LON:IHR opened at GBX 95.20 ($1.25) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 88.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 103.28. The firm has a market cap of $272.79 million and a P/E ratio of 10.24. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 115 ($1.51). The company has a quick ratio of 23.81, a current ratio of 23.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.
About Impact Healthcare REIT
Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.