USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UEVM) Stock Price Up 0.2%

USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UEVM) rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.38 and last traded at $34.91, approximately 2,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 13,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.85.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average is $41.01.

