USAA MSCI International Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UIVM) Trading 0.1% Higher

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

USAA MSCI International Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UIVM) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.43 and last traded at $34.85, 7,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 17,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for USAA MSCI International Value Momentum Blend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USAA MSCI International Value Momentum Blend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

TheStreet Lowers CooTek to D
TheStreet Lowers CooTek to D
VelocityShares Daily 4x Long USD vs JPY ETN Trading Down 0.4%
VelocityShares Daily 4x Long USD vs JPY ETN Trading Down 0.4%
Commercial Vehicle Group Cut to D+ at TheStreet
Commercial Vehicle Group Cut to D+ at TheStreet
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0%
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0%
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading 0% Higher
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading 0% Higher
Impact Healthcare REIT Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank
Impact Healthcare REIT Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report