USAA MSCI International Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UIVM) Trading 0.1% Higher

USAA MSCI International Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UIVM) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.43 and last traded at $34.85, 7,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 17,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for USAA MSCI International Value Momentum Blend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USAA MSCI International Value Momentum Blend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.