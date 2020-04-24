W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded W. R. Berkley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.43.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,355,000 after buying an additional 1,618,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,522,000 after purchasing an additional 940,566 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $45,260,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,965,000 after purchasing an additional 539,282 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

