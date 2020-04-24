Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of SYNL stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $76.48 million, a P/E ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.46. Synalloy has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $19.65.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Craig C. Bram bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $31,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,192.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Privet Fund Management Llc bought 88,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $1,171,450.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 239,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNL. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Synalloy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 182,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 17,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubing, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

