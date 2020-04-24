TheStreet Lowers Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on UAA. ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra decreased their price target on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Under Armour from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a negative rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.22. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 15.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 720,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after buying an additional 98,683 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 82.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 72,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 32,874 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 68.2% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 70,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 28,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 39.57% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

