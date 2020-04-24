$8.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to post $8.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.50 billion and the lowest is $8.10 billion. Enterprise Products Partners reported sales of $8.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year sales of $32.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.72 billion to $33.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $32.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.09 billion to $34.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Bachmann bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $184,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,010,700 shares of company stock worth $23,714,970 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

