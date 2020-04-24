VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Trading 0.7% Higher

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) shares traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.94 and last traded at $59.23, 29,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 94,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.81.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%.

