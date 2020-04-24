$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will report $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the highest is $1.10 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $4.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLGN shares. ValuEngine raised Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Silgan from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,045,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,497,000 after acquiring an additional 20,376 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan by 4,668.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,697 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Silgan has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.54. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

