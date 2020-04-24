Unisync (TSE:UNI) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Unisync Corp (TSE:UNI) dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.95 and last traded at C$1.95, approximately 1,300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 8,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.12.

About Unisync (TSE:UNI)

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes garments in Canada. It operates through Peerless and UGL segments. The company provides a line of flame-resistant work clothing under the DewLine Coveralls brand; leather wear; cold/wet weather outerwear garments under the Parkas brand name to government organizations, including the armed forces, parks and forestry staff, RCMP, and other users; and duty gear, footwear, and other accessories to fire, emergency medical services, and police and security sectors under the Carleton brand name.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Unisync Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisync and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.