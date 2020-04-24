BMO Capital Markets Lowers Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$18.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.75 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 73.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.54.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$10.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.01. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$8.15 and a one year high of C$34.10. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of -9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

