BMO Capital Markets Lowers Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$18.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.75 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 73.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.54.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$10.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.01. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$8.15 and a one year high of C$34.10. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of -9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

