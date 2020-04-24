Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Issued By Piper Sandler

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Exelixis in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $240.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.49 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 33.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Exelixis from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.28. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $446,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $105,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 894,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,408,001.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 569,801 shares of company stock worth $11,253,548. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

