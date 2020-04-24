Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Shares Down 100%

Providence Gold Mines Inc (CVE:PHD) shares traded down 100% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 5,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 46,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$709,316.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96.

Providence Gold Mines Company Profile (CVE:PHD)

Providence Gold Mines Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in California, the United States and British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Red Hut Metals Inc and changed its name to Providence Gold Mines Inc in July 2017. Providence Gold Mines Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

