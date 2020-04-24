Grupo Simec SAB de CV (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Grupo Simec SAB de CV (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) from a c rating to a d rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SIM opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. Grupo Simec SAB de CV has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $11.14.

Grupo Simec SAB de CV (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $380.36 million during the quarter.

About Grupo Simec SAB de CV

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and structural steel products in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Brazil. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

