Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Kinder Morgan (KMI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI):

4/23/2020 – Kinder Morgan had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Kinder Morgan had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Kinder Morgan had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Kinder Morgan had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Kinder Morgan had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $23.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Kinder Morgan was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Kinder Morgan was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/16/2020 – Kinder Morgan was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/15/2020 – Kinder Morgan was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

3/13/2020 – Kinder Morgan was upgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/12/2020 – Kinder Morgan was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Kinder Morgan was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Kinder Morgan was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE:KMI opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.07. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluefin Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 695.5% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 122,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 107,112 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

