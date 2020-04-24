Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$21.00. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.57% from the stock’s current price.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.54.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$10.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.15 and a 12-month high of C$34.10. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of -9.59.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.