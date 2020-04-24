Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$24.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 131.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.54.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$10.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.62. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$8.15 and a 52 week high of C$34.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.59.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

