CSFB Lowers Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$24.00

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at CSFB from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 131.44% from the stock’s previous close.

TECK.B has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.54.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$10.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.01. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading: Strangles

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

TheStreet Lowers CooTek to D
TheStreet Lowers CooTek to D
VelocityShares Daily 4x Long USD vs JPY ETN Trading Down 0.4%
VelocityShares Daily 4x Long USD vs JPY ETN Trading Down 0.4%
Commercial Vehicle Group Cut to D+ at TheStreet
Commercial Vehicle Group Cut to D+ at TheStreet
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0%
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0%
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading 0% Higher
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading 0% Higher
Impact Healthcare REIT Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank
Impact Healthcare REIT Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report