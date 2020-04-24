CSFB Lowers Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$24.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at CSFB from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 131.44% from the stock’s previous close.

TECK.B has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.54.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$10.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.01. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

